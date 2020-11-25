MAN WHIPS STEPSON TO DEATH, SECRETLY BURIES HIM

A LUPANE man allegedly whipped his 18-month-old stepson to death and connived with the boy’s mother to conceal the death by secretly burying the body in an anthill.

Saviours Ncube (22) and his wife Siphethangani Moyo (20) were staying together as husband and wife in Mafa Village under Chief Mabhikwa. Moyo had the child from her previous marriage.

It is not yet clear why Ncube beat up the infant leading to the heinous crime a fortnight ago.

After burying the body, Ncube and Moyo fled from their homestead and have been staying in Insuza in neighbouring Umguza District where they were arrested on Monday.

The arrest came after an unidentified person, who Moyo had confided in about the crime, tipped the police. Ncube and his wife have been jointly charged with murder.

They were not asked to plead to the charge when they briefly appeared for initial remand before Lupane Resident magistrate Mr Ndumo Masuku.

The magistrate remanded the couple in custody to December 9 and advised them to approach the High Court if they want to apply for bail.

Prosecuting, Mr Clive Gumbo said Ncube beat up the infant on November 12 causing his death the following day.

“On 12 November and at the accused persons’ homestead, Ncube assaulted his stepson Tawanda Madombiro with a switch several times all over the body. Tawanda died the following day around 9am in the morning,” said Mr Gumbo.

The court was told that instead of reporting the issue to the police or informing family or neighbours about the death as is the norm, the couple kept the body at the homestead until 7pm when they allegedly buried it.

Ncube and his wife allegedly put the boy’s body in a sack and proceeded to a nearby anthill. The couple allegedly fled from the homestead and went to Insuza although it was not stated who they were staying with.

According to police, Moyo confided to a hairdresser while doing her hair in Insuza and the unidentified informer tipped police, leading to the couple’s arrest. Chronicle