MAN TRICKS AND KIDNAPS WIFE'S LOVER, DUMPS HIM IN THE BUSH

A MAN who was bedding a married woman in Zimbabwe and continued sex-texting her when she moved to South Africa, endured 10 hours while being hog-tied in his birthday suit in a bush after his lover’s husband allegedly kidnapped him.

After seeing the sexually-suggestive chats that Tongai Kambarami (26) exchanged with his wife only identified as Primrose (23), the husband hired two men and travelled all the way from South Africa to “deal” with Tongai.

Tongai told B-Metro that the husband used his wife’s phone to pin him down. “Primrose’s husband pretended to be Prim and sent me sexually-suggestive messages and promised me that she is coming at the end of November. I hooked to the chats and had no reason to be suspicious,” he said.

But Tongai never knew that he was being taken for a ride.

“On 10 November while I was at home relaxing, I received a message which I presumed was from Primrose saying she had sent me a parcel with a malayitsha and I should wait at home. They (malayitsha) arrived at 10pm and told me that they forgot the parcel in town so we have to drive to town to collect it. When we got to Emagetsini a guy told me that he was Primrose’s husband and he was the one who had been communicating with me,” he said.

Tongai said fear gripped him and he became numb. Primrose’s husband and his partners in crime drove into a bushy area near Entumbane suburb.

“They were very angry and I thought they would kill me. I tried to talk to them so that they would not kill me and I gave them R500. They stripped me naked before tying my hands to the legs with a wire and leaving me in the bush,” he said.

He said that he spent 10 hours in the bush. “At around 8.30pm a Good Samaritan who was fetching firewood came to my rescue and went to inform a police officer at Entumbane Police Station. Police officers came and untied me,” he said.

He was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical examination. He was treated and has been discharged.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the case and appealed for information that might lead to the arrest of the accused persons who are on the run. B Metro