MAN STUMBLES ON WIFE'S NUDES, FLIES INTO A RAGE

A Bulawayo man was left shocked and upset after spotting “flirty” messages and nude pictures in his wife’s phone that she was exchanging with another man while making an appointment supposedly for a date.
After stumbling on the lewd pictures and messages Thamsanqa
Dale failed to control his temper when he allegedly pummelled his wife Grace
Dale accusing her of being promiscuous.
So severe were Thamsanqa’s repeated acts of violence on his
wife that subsequently she was prompted to approach the Bulawayo Civil Court to
seek a protection order against him.
In her papers Grace told the court how her husband’s
constant acts of violence and verbal abuse left her distressed and fearful.
“Thamsanqa Dale is my husband of seven years and we have
three children together. I am making this application for a protection order
because of the physical and emotional abuse I’m subjected to. The abuse has become
so unbearable and untenable. I am living in constant fear for my life. He
recently seriously assaulted me and I fled and sought refuge at one of our
relatives’ house.
“His violent behaviour is spiralling out of control and he
is also constantly falsely accusing me of infidelity and continues to insult me
while calling me a prostitute in front of our minor children. He is also
causing so much pain, discomfort and distress as he continues to threaten and
harass me. I pray that this honourable court intervenes and grants me a
protection order,” pleaded Grace.
She also begged the court to bar her husband from visiting
her workplace. In response Thamsanqa justified his violent actions saying when
he assaulted his wife, he was angered by her alleged flirtatious behaviour.
“I assaulted her because I saw messages, in which she was
making an appointment with someone else and she had sent him nude pictures,”
protested Thamsanqa. Bulawayo magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu who presided over the
case ordered Thamsanqa not to physically and verbally abuse his wife as well as
not to send her threatening messages. The magistrate also ordered Thamsanqa not
to visit her workplace without her permission. B Metro
