MAN RAPES GIRLFRIEND OF ONE MONTH AT GUNPOINT

A Kuwadzana man was taken to court over the weekend after he allegedly raped his girlfriend of one month at gunpoint.

The suspect, Emmanuel Tinotenda Mapondera, 24, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga.

Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that on October 17 and at around 14pm, Mapondera lured the complainant, his girlfriend, to his house.

When they arrived, Mapondera reportedly demanded sex from the complainant but she refused prompting him to produce a firearm threatening to shoot her if she refused.

The complainant then complied and Mapondera raped her four times without protection and after that, he took her three cellphones which were recovered from him.

Mapondera was remanded to appear in court on November 15. H Metro