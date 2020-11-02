MAN RAPES GIRLFRIEND OF ONE MONTH AT GUNPOINT

A Kuwadzana man was taken to court over the weekend after he allegedly raped his girlfriend of one month at gunpoint.
The suspect, Emmanuel Tinotenda Mapondera, 24, was not
asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga.
Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that on October 17
and at around 14pm, Mapondera lured the complainant, his girlfriend, to his
house.
When they arrived, Mapondera reportedly demanded sex from
the complainant but she refused prompting him to produce a firearm threatening
to shoot her if she refused.
The complainant then complied and Mapondera raped her four
times without protection and after that, he took her three cellphones which
were recovered from him.
Mapondera was remanded to appear in court on November 15. H
Metro
