MAN CAUGHT HAVING SEX WITH LOVER IN CAR, STABBED BY A GANG

A MAN who was caught having sex in a car with his girlfriend almost died after three unknown men who were armed with a knife and a knobkerrie stabbed him several times all over the body and left him lying unconscious in a pool of blood.

They robbed him of a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and cash all with a total value of US$5 300.

They smashed windows on the passenger’s side and driver’s side before attacking Ngonidzashe Ninge (42) and his girlfriend Nozizwe Khumalo (21) at a bushy area which is between Hyde Park Shops and Nkulumane complex. The source said Ninge had lowered his trousers to knee level with a condom on while Nozizwe had pulled up her skirt while they enjoyed themselves in the car.

Unfortunately, the source said, one of the men grabbed the hapless Ninge and pulled him out of his black Nissan X-Trail car. The source said he tried to reason with them but they would not listen to his pleas.

Another source who is close to the pair said: “They took turns to clobber Ninge while accusing him of taking advantage of Nozizwe saying she was too young for him,” said the source. They were not done yet with Ninge as they demanded cash while assaulting him.

A source close to investigations said Ninge sustained three stab wounds on the head, another wound on the right side of the back and bruises all over the body. The accused persons took away his Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and cash.

Nozizwe phoned Pumula police station and made a report. Police attended the scene. “They found Ninge lying unconscious on the ground in a pool of blood. They phoned an ambulance which came and ferried him to Mater Dei Hospital,” said a source close to the pair.

Efforts to get a comment from Ninge were fruitless. Khumalo could neither confirm nor deny as she only said “who told you that” before she terminated the call.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed: “We are investigating a case of attempted murder where a man was attacked while he was having sex in a car with his girlfriend at around 7.30pm at a bushy area which is between Hyde Park Shops and Nkulumane complex. He was robbed of his Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and cash, all valued at US$5 300. We would like to urge community members not to indulge in sex in the bush because it’s illegal and dangerous.” B Metro