MAMOMBE TO BE TRIED SEPARATELY : MAGISTRATE RULES



DEPUTY Chief Magistrate Mrs Bianca Makwande today ruled that MDC-Alliance member Joana Mamombe stands on her own on allegations of faking abductions sometime in May this year while her co-accused Cecelia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova jointly appear on the same charges.

Mrs Makwande, in her ruling on the State application for separation of trial, said there were conflicting doctors’ reports on when Mamombe will heal from mental ailments she is suffering from, leaving the court with no clue on whether she will heal or not.

She said one doctor indicated that Mamombe will heal in nine months while another noted that she will be fine within a month.

“In my view, the separation of trial will not prejudice the accused. Reports of the doctors are conflicting and at the end of the day, it is unclear whether she will be able to stand trial before six months. Justice requires that each accused stands trial within reasonable time,” said Mrs Makwande in her ruling.

Chimbiri and Marova are expected to return to court on December 7 for trial. Mr Michael Reza appeared for the State while lawyer Mr Alec Muchadehama represented Mamombe, Chimbiri and Marova. Herald