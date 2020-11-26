MAMOMBE IS MENTALLY ILL, SAYS CHINOTIMBA

BUHERA South legislator Joseph Chinotimba yesterday caused a storm in Parliament after he described Harare West Legislator Joanah Mamombe as mentally ill.
Chinotimba made the remarks after Mamombe, during the
question-and-answer session, asked the House what government was doing to stop
gender-based violence against woman and girls between the age of 15 and 39.
“Statistics in Zimbabwe show that women between 15 and 39
experience gender-based violence and it undermines the opportunities of women
and denies the stability of women. So what should be done to avoid that?” asked
Mamombe.
But before leader of government business in Parliament,
Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi responded, Chinotimba shouted: “Mamombe is
mentally disturbed.”
This did not go down well with other legislators, who
accused Chinotimba of abusing Mamombe.
MPs demanded that the Buhera South MP withdraws his
statement because he was not qualified to certify Mamombe’s mental status.
Chinotimba finally withdrew his statement after being
ordered by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Tsitsi Gezi. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a comment