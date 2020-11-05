MALEMA : CRYBABY TRUMP MUST ACCEPT DEFEAT

EFF leader Julius Malema has weighed in on the US elections, saying President Donald Trump must accept defeat and not try to hinder the process.

Malema shared his views on the US elections during a “special visit” to Pharmacy Direct on Wednesday.

He said if first-world countries were complaining about alleged electoral fraud and vote-rigging, global democracy was in danger.

“If they are robbing each other it is good. They are tasting what we have been tasting here in Africa. They must know what the rigging is about, but Trump is a crybaby, he must accept defeat. If he is defeated he must accept. The same with [Joe] Biden,” said Malema.

“They are a first-world (country). They cannot be speaking about the rigging of elections because they are supposed to have the most sophisticated electoral system ... and if we third world (countries) are still complaining about rigging and the first world is also complaining, then democracy is in danger.”

The two candidates need 270 electoral college votes to win. According to the live 2020 US election results, Biden is leading.

Shortly after Biden said he was confident of winning the contest once all votes are counted, Trump claimed that “illegal” voting is continuing and that he would approach the Supreme Court to ensure voting is halted.

“We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump said. “This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we'll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop.”

Voting has ended across the country, but election laws in US states require all votes to be counted, and many states routinely take days to finish counting legal ballots.

The final results for all the states are expected to take days to be revealed. Sowetan