MADZIBABA SIMBA JAILED FOR RAPE

A Chitungwiza self-styled prophet Madzibaba Simba has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for raping a client.
Madzibaba Simba, real name Simbarashe Mutsindiri, 24, will
serve 12 years effective after three years were suspended by magistrate Morgan
Nemadire on condition of good behaviour.
It was the State’s case that on the 22nd of September 2020
at around 1300hrs, Madzibaba Simba was at the complainant’s place of residence
with the intention to help her with prayers as she was facing problems in her
life.
Madzibaba Simba sat on the complainant’s bed where the
complainant was seated and sat very close to her.
Madzibaba Simba proposed love to the complainant and she
turned him down. He then kissed the complainant and forced her to lie on the
bed.
The complainant screamed as Madzibaba Simba tore the her
skirt. Madzibaba Simba raped the complainant. Trinity Nyandebvu represented the
State.
Madzibaba Simba was leading two shrines, one in Chitungwiza
and another in Kuwadzana. H Metro
