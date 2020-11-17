MADZIBABA SIMBA JAILED FOR RAPE

A Chitungwiza self-styled prophet Madzibaba Simba has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for raping a client.

Madzibaba Simba, real name Simbarashe Mutsindiri, 24, will serve 12 years effective after three years were suspended by magistrate Morgan Nemadire on condition of good behaviour.

It was the State’s case that on the 22nd of September 2020 at around 1300hrs, Madzibaba Simba was at the complainant’s place of residence with the intention to help her with prayers as she was facing problems in her life.

Madzibaba Simba sat on the complainant’s bed where the complainant was seated and sat very close to her.

Madzibaba Simba proposed love to the complainant and she turned him down. He then kissed the complainant and forced her to lie on the bed.

The complainant screamed as Madzibaba Simba tore the her skirt. Madzibaba Simba raped the complainant. Trinity Nyandebvu represented the State.

Madzibaba Simba was leading two shrines, one in Chitungwiza and another in Kuwadzana. H Metro