LOCAL FIRMS HAVE SAVED US BILLIONS : ED

Zimbabwe has saved billions of dollars in hard currency by engaging local companies to carry out infrastructural development projects such as dam and roads construction, President Mnangangwa has said.
Speaking at the commissioning of Marovanyati Dam here
yesterday, the President said the Government saved US$1,3 billion on the
ongoing construction of the Harare-Beitbridge Road, which is being done by
local companies.
“This Government walks the talk on development unlike in
the past. You can see the development here, there is no province that does not
have a dam that is being constructed.
“We are constructing roads, in the past we used to think
that we couldn’t do it on our own. We used to seek foreigners, but not anymore.
“Initially, we engaged some foreign companies to construct
the Harare-Beitbridge Road and we had to pay US$1,9 billion. However, after
some delays we kicked out those companies and hired locally. The road is going
to cost US$600 million and we are saving US$1,3 billion. We will keep on
pursuing these infrastructural development programmes on our own. Let’s work
together, this is our country, we are united with our land and our land with
us.
“Going forward, we should be able to say this year we did
this and then go to the next year, we are building bridges, roads. We now know
that we can do it by ourselves,” he said.
The massive dam, with a full supply capacity of 50 million
cubic metres and a surface area of 546 hectares, is set to transform lives in
Buhera, a district that has low annual rainfall and was thus susceptible to
weather vagaries.
Apart from climate proofing agriculture, the dam is set to
supply water to the sprawling Murambinda Growth Point.
“This dam was not envisaged by us but it was a project that
has been in the pipeline for so many years. When we came, we moved from talking
into implementing this project. This has taken two years, this dream is now a
reality. This dam was built by our local engineers. I have been promised that
going forward they will be building on their own. Of course I would like to
thank our friends the Chinese, they have built so many projects for us and we
have learned workmanship from the Chinese.”
The dam that is seven kilometres from Murambinda Dam was
funded by Government with the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) as the
engineers while China Jiagxi Corporation was the contractor.
“We have brought devolution through which we give regions
budgets where they can pursue their own goals, but for such projects central
Government steps in. In the past we used to borrow to build such infrastructure
but with this project there is no loan from anyone that we will have to
pay back.
“We have built this with our own resources even though we
are under sanctions,” the President said.
The President said a united and peaceful nation will
prosper and condemned destructive elements in the opposition who are in the
habit of calling for the imposition of sanctions on the country and also engage
in senseless and often violent demonstrations seeking to illegal unseat the
Government.
“If we are united and peaceful we will construct more
infrastructure like this. Let’s work together.
“Now that we have the dam, let’s ensure that Murambinda
Growth Point gets water. Murambinda Growth Point should have flush toilets not
Blair toilets. Development of Murambinda should be modern, there is now water
for sanitation,” he said.
Apart from providing water to the sprawling growth point,
Marovanyati Dam will also supply water to Dorowa Mine as well as feed
irrigation fields in line with the Government thrust to climate-proof
agriculture.
“The Ministry of Agriculture has identified land that can
be supplied with water downstream. We are going to have pivot irrigation
system.
“This scheme will be run by the Ministry of Agriculture,
(and) will be for people from Buhera. We don’t want lazy people under these
schemes because development requires three things — the person, land and water.
You didn’t have water, now you have it. Development has now come to Buhera.
“We appreciate that there is erratic rainfall here but now
with this project you can focus on maize and not only small grains.
“Lives are going to change here. We have been told that
there will be good rains this season, don’t be left behind in the Pfumvudza
programme.It will ensure that every household will have enough food.
“When you think of development, don’t look at Harare. It
starts with you, look at what you can do. There is now irrigation, there is
Pfumvudza, we are doing this to transform people here towards ensuring that no
one will be left behind come 2030,” he said.
Zimbabwe is pursuing President Mnangangwa’s Vision 2030 to
become a middle class economy that is underpinned by agriculture, mining and
tourism.
The President urged people in Buhera to continue to observe
measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic even as the pandemic has had less
impact on the country, saying any relapse could reverse the gains made so far.
“We have sorted the issue of nurses because we told them
you can’t be a nurse while you are home. Same thing with teachers. If you are a
teacher you should be in front of learners. Yes we are aware of the challenges
that people are facing, we are addressing those issues but the teachers cannot
hold the nation to ransom.”
The Government has continuously reviewed salaries of civil
servants. However, some political activists masquerading as union leaders have
been trying to throw spanners into the negotiations between bona fide educators
and their employer, the Government.
The President assured people in Buhera that roads will be
improved in the province with the four MPs getting 15 metric tonnes or maize
per constituency to distribute in their respective constituencies. The
President was accompanied by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Defence and
War Veterans Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube,
Agriculture Minister Dr John Masuka and Deputy Chief Secretary to the President
Mr George Charamba. Herald
