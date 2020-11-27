LIGHTNING STRIKES HIPPO VALLEY WORKERS, ONE DEAD

One person died while four others were injured on Monday after they were struck by lightning at Hippo Valley Mill in Chiredzi District as they were on their way to work.

The incident happened at around 3PM.

Chiredzi District Development Coordinator (DDC), Mr Lovemore Chisema who is also the local Civil Protection chairman confirmed the incident.

He said one of the victims died on the spot while four others were taken to Hippo Valley Medical Centre for treatment.

He said the now-deceased, Herbert Mukwetura ( 21) of Chishamiso Village, was on his way to work at Tongaat Hulett’s Hippo Valley Mill with four of his workmates.

“We had a challenge yesterday of a lightning bolt which struck five Tongaat Hulett workers killing one on the spot. We also received information about households in Ward 21 which also got the same problem although there are no injuries reported,” he said.

“The injured were taken to Hippo Valley Medical Centre while Mukwetura was taken to Chiredzi Provincial Hospital for postmortem.”

Mr Chisema advised the public to adhere to information from the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) to avoid loss of lives.

The tragedy happened a few days after the MSD warned members of the public about weather-related hazards including floods, hailstorms, lightning among others as the rain season has started.

Some schools have since been destroyed by hailstorms in Bikita and Zaka districts of Masvingo province. Herald