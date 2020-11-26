LET'S DO A CHAMA CHA MAPINDUZI : ED

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa wants his ruling Zanu PF party to vanquish the opposition in by-elections and the 2023 general elections, citing inspiration from the performance of Chama Cha Mapinduzi in Tanzania.
“The resounding victory of our sister party, Chama Cha
Mapinduzi in Tanzania which won 262 seats of the 264 parliamentary seats, must
inspire Zanu PF to vanquish the opposition in the forthcoming by-elections and
subsequent 2023 general elections,” Mnangagwa told a meeting of the Zanu PF
politburo yesterday.
Addressing a post-politburo meeting, acting spokesperson
Patrick Chinamasa said the politburo had agreed to focus on the 2023 polls.
“In Harare South, we have received scores of MDC Alliance
supporters who have abandoned it and have now joined Zanu PF,” he said.
In a bid to win the lost vote, Zanu PF said it would
cleanse itself and would start by firing politburo members fingered in illegal
land sales.
“Politburo agreed to restore sanity in the local government
sector, particular in the parcelling out of stands and in some cases like
Chitungwiza communal land to individuals which started and continue unabated
under former ministers (Ignatius) Chombo and (Savior) Kasukuwere who were Local
Government ministers,” Chinamasa said.
“Politburo members implicated in land baron shenanigans,
must expect what is due to them. The law will take its course.”
Meanwhile, Zanu PF said it had concluded investigations
into the violence which rocked internal primary elections in Kwekwe, but the
report is yet to be sent to the secretary of administration Obert Mpofu.
Newsday
