LAB SCIENTIST STEALS PARI COVID-19 TEST KITS

A LABORATORY scientist has been nabbed on allegations of selling Covid-19 test kits believed to have been stolen from Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Kurai Charo, 30, has been hauled before the courts on allegations of theft. He was not asked to plead to the allegations when he appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga.

He was remanded out of custody to December 10 on $5 000 bail. It is the State’s case that on November 11 at Fife Avenue in Harare, police received information that Charo was selling Covid-19 test kits.

The court heard that the police posed as buyers and arrested him as he was about to sell six boxes containing 10 test kits each to them.

On being questioned, he reportedly indicated that he had got them from a yet to be identified source.The court heard that the test kits were positively identified as those stolen from Parirenyatwa on November 5.

Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti appeared for the State. Daily News