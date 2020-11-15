KHUPE'S SPOKESMAN QUITS OVER RAPE ALLEGATION

THE spokesperson for MDC leader Thokozani Khupe, Khaliphani Phugeni has stepped down from his position following allegations of raping an unnamed woman in Bulawayo, the Daily News on Sunday reports.
Last week, Phugeni, 44, who is also the MDC national
spokesperson appeared before Western Commonage regional magistrate, Sibongile
Marondedze, who charged him for allegedly contravening section 65 of the
Criminal Law, Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23).
In a letter addressed to Khupe, dated November 13, Phugeni
requested for leave of absence from his position until his case, which he
described as “false and politically influenced”, is finalised.
“As you know that I am defending myself in court against
malicious, politically motivated charges; I am therefore requesting a leave of
absence from November 13, 2020 to the conclusion of the aforementioned court
process, I will be back at my desk with my full attention to the information
and publicity department as always,” Phugeni said.
MDC secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora confirmed the
development saying in Phugeni’s absence, Hatfield MP, Tapiwa Mashakada will
take over.
“We have received that letter written to us and we have
taken note. Mashakada was his deputy so naturally he will take over as
spokesperson of the party,” Mwonzora said.
It is the State’s case that
during the period extending from June to November 2018, at Emhlangeni
and in Magwegwe West, Bulawayo, Phugeni unlawfully had sexual intercourse with
the woman who could not be named for ethical reasons, without her consent.
The aggrieved woman later made a report to the police,
leading to Phugeni’s arrest.
