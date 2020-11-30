I'M IMPRESSED : ED AFTER TOURINS NEW PARLY

President Mnangagwa has expressed satisfaction with the progress made at the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden.
President Mnangagwa chats with new parliament building
project coordinator Lydia Mugore during a tour in Mt Hampden.
He said this after touring the building this morning to
assess progress that has been made. The construction of the building was
expected to be completed by March next year but is now due for completion in
September of the same year following disruptions that were caused by the
Covid19 pandemic.
“There has been tremendous progress and achievements in
terms of construction and finishing.I am sure the constraints came around as a
result of Covid-19. I am sure there would have been far advanced compared to
where we are now. Arrangements have been made for technicians who had been out
of the country to come back and I believe that from next year, construction
would be in full pace,” President Mnangagwa said.
The President was accompanied on the tour by Local
Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo and his deputy, Marian Chombo
who is also the legislator for Zvimba North where the new Parliament building
is located. Herald
