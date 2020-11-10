I RARELY SPENT TIME WITH MY SON : GINIMBI'S FATHER

A GRIEVING Anderson Kudungure, father of the late socialite Genius, is hurting at losing a son who was so popular with nearly everyone but whom he rarely shared his glittering moments with.
The departed
flamboyant Harare businessman — rumoured to be worth millions of United States
dollars during his lifetime —rarely spent time with his father.
On Sunday, Anderson gave a rare insight into his
relationship with his son, who was popularly known as Ginimbi, during a very
difficult and emotional interview at his Domboshava family homestead.
He told the Daily News that he did not often see his son despite
the fact that they lived just a stone’s throw away from each other in Nyamande
Village, in Domboshava, where Genius built his palatial home.
“I am not sure when exactly I last saw him. But, mostly I
used to see his car passing by.“Ndaimuona hangu mazuva mazhinji butpamwe pacho
handisaitaura naye nekutindinenge ndiri kure mbijana saka ndaingomuonawo
achipfuura ( I would see him sometimes but at times I would not talk to him as
I would be a bit faraway from him … but I used to see him pass by).
“He loved travelling at high speed,” Kadungure senior said.
“When I heard about the accident, I was certain that he would not survive
considering how he used to drive at high speed.
“It was obvious it would claim his life,” the senior
Kadungure also said. The death of Ginimbi has set tongues wagging — with many
of his critics expecting his colourful lifestyle and riches to rub off his
family.
On Sunday, his father chose to deal with the pain of losing
his son while also remembering how he had become a colossal figure due to his
popularity around the world, rather than make comparisons with their different
life stations.
“However, I am sure it will take a long time to come up
with burial arrangements considering how popular the guy was. “We will wait for
all his personal and business friends to come,” Kadungure senior said.
Ginimbi’s remains will be interred at his monstrous mansion
in Domboshava where some family members intimated a mausoleum could be built
for him.
Ginimbi died together with three passengers on Sunday
morning after his vehicle burst into flames following a horrific crash in
Harare. The flamboyant businessman, known for his colourful and often
controversial life, was only 36.
Kadungure was travelling from a friend’s party in the
capital to his home in Domboshava when his Rolls Royce Wraith collided with a
Honda Fit — resulting in him losing control of the car. As a result, his
vehicle hit a tree before bursting into flames along Borrowdale Road, near
Philadelphia School.
Thomas Masango, who witnessed the accident, told the Daily
News that the scene of the accident was considered a black spot.
“We heard the sound of a collision and we rushed to the
spot only to witness a horrific accident. We tried all we could to save the
situation but to no avail.
“We managed to douse the flames with water before the
arGinimbi death: The pain of a father losing his son rival of fire fighters.
“We pulled Ginimbi out of the wreckage, but it was too
late. The three passengers in the vehicle were all burnt. “A number of
accidents have happened at the same spot and Ginimbi is the latest victim.
“Most of the motorists speed around the curve and some of
them fail to negotiate it and lose control of their vehicles, resulting in
accidents” Masango said. Daily News
