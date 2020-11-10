I RARELY SPENT TIME WITH MY SON : GINIMBI'S FATHER

A GRIEVING Anderson Kudungure, father of the late socialite Genius, is hurting at losing a son who was so popular with nearly everyone but whom he rarely shared his glittering moments with.

The departed flamboyant Harare businessman — rumoured to be worth millions of United States dollars during his lifetime —rarely spent time with his father.

On Sunday, Anderson gave a rare insight into his relationship with his son, who was popularly known as Ginimbi, during a very difficult and emotional interview at his Domboshava family homestead.

He told the Daily News that he did not often see his son despite the fact that they lived just a stone’s throw away from each other in Nyamande Village, in Domboshava, where Genius built his palatial home.

“I am not sure when exactly I last saw him. But, mostly I used to see his car passing by.“Ndaimuona hangu mazuva mazhinji butpamwe pacho handisaitaura naye nekutindinenge ndiri kure mbijana saka ndaingomuonawo achipfuura ( I would see him sometimes but at times I would not talk to him as I would be a bit faraway from him … but I used to see him pass by).

“He loved travelling at high speed,” Kadungure senior said. “When I heard about the accident, I was certain that he would not survive considering how he used to drive at high speed.

“It was obvious it would claim his life,” the senior Kadungure also said. The death of Ginimbi has set tongues wagging — with many of his critics expecting his colourful lifestyle and riches to rub off his family.

On Sunday, his father chose to deal with the pain of losing his son while also remembering how he had become a colossal figure due to his popularity around the world, rather than make comparisons with their different life stations.

“However, I am sure it will take a long time to come up with burial arrangements considering how popular the guy was. “We will wait for all his personal and business friends to come,” Kadungure senior said.

Ginimbi’s remains will be interred at his monstrous mansion in Domboshava where some family members intimated a mausoleum could be built for him.

Ginimbi died together with three passengers on Sunday morning after his vehicle burst into flames following a horrific crash in Harare. The flamboyant businessman, known for his colourful and often controversial life, was only 36.

Kadungure was travelling from a friend’s party in the capital to his home in Domboshava when his Rolls Royce Wraith collided with a Honda Fit — resulting in him losing control of the car. As a result, his vehicle hit a tree before bursting into flames along Borrowdale Road, near Philadelphia School.

Thomas Masango, who witnessed the accident, told the Daily News that the scene of the accident was considered a black spot.

“We heard the sound of a collision and we rushed to the spot only to witness a horrific accident. We tried all we could to save the situation but to no avail.

"We managed to douse the flames with water before the arrival of fire fighters.

“We pulled Ginimbi out of the wreckage, but it was too late. The three passengers in the vehicle were all burnt. “A number of accidents have happened at the same spot and Ginimbi is the latest victim.

“Most of the motorists speed around the curve and some of them fail to negotiate it and lose control of their vehicles, resulting in accidents” Masango said. Daily News