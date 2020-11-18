I HAVE FIVE PASSPORTS, SO WHAT : BUSHIRI

Self-proclaimed prophet and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church Shepherd Bushiri says there is nothing sinister about him and his wife Mary having 10 passports.
Bushiri took to Facebook on Wednesday morning to respond to
remarks made by home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi before parliament on
Tuesday explaining the couple's escape to Malawi last week.
Motsoaledi told MPs the fugitives have five passports each,
none of which are South African. He said the department has all their passport
numbers and had established that none of them were used to skip SA.
“I must emphasise that Mr Bushiri has five passports. None
of them are South African. They were all issued in Malawi. We've got their
passport numbers. Mrs Bushiri also has five passports,” he said.
Bushiri said the minister's comments created the wrong
impression, and “strengthened my fear that I will not get a fair trial in SA”.
“The impression is that these are passports with different
names and details. Once again, this issue is before the high court in SA. For
the record, my wife and I have passports, each one of which is a diplomatic
passport and one is a normal passport. We submitted all these passports to the
investigating officer in SA.
“Because we are frequent travellers due to the work of our
ministry, the other passports are full. However, they have international visas
so we kept them. There is nothing sinister about that,” said Bushiri.
He denied that he had fled to Malawi to seek “political
intervention", but "justice before the Constitution of the Republic
of Malawi".
Bushiri also said he would hand himself over to the
authorities to “legally” defend his decision to skip SA for his home country.
