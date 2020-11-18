I HAVE FIVE PASSPORTS, SO WHAT : BUSHIRI

Self-proclaimed prophet and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church Shepherd Bushiri says there is nothing sinister about him and his wife Mary having 10 passports.

Bushiri took to Facebook on Wednesday morning to respond to remarks made by home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi before parliament on Tuesday explaining the couple's escape to Malawi last week.

Motsoaledi told MPs the fugitives have five passports each, none of which are South African. He said the department has all their passport numbers and had established that none of them were used to skip SA.

“I must emphasise that Mr Bushiri has five passports. None of them are South African. They were all issued in Malawi. We've got their passport numbers. Mrs Bushiri also has five passports,” he said.

Bushiri said the minister's comments created the wrong impression, and “strengthened my fear that I will not get a fair trial in SA”.

“The impression is that these are passports with different names and details. Once again, this issue is before the high court in SA. For the record, my wife and I have passports, each one of which is a diplomatic passport and one is a normal passport. We submitted all these passports to the investigating officer in SA.

“Because we are frequent travellers due to the work of our ministry, the other passports are full. However, they have international visas so we kept them. There is nothing sinister about that,” said Bushiri.

He denied that he had fled to Malawi to seek “political intervention", but "justice before the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi".

Bushiri also said he would hand himself over to the authorities to “legally” defend his decision to skip SA for his home country.