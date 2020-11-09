GRINGO TO BE BURIED IN RUSAPE

Comedian Lazarus Boora, popularly known as Gringo, who died yesterday morning at West View Medical Clinic will be buried on Thursday at his rural home in Rukweza, Rusape. He was 47.
He succumbed to stomach cancer around 9am yesterday despite
concerted efforts by doctors to stop the disease from spreading to other parts
of the body.
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister
Senator Monica Mutsvangwa said in a statement yesterday that the arts community
and the nation had lost a great actor.
“My fellow countrymen, this morning (yesterday), we learnt
of the passing of one of Zimbabwe’s talented comic actors, Lazarus Boora,
popularly known as Gringo,” she said.
“Allow me on behalf of His Excellency President ED
Mnangagwa and the nation to convey my condolences to the Boora family.
“Lazarus may have left us, but he will forever be
remembered as our dear Gringo, a man who brought joy and laughter in our homes.
May his dear soul rest in peace.”
Minister Mutsvangwa chronicled the history of Gringo,
starting from the days he attended primary school in his home area in Rusape,
Manicaland, where he was born in an area called Rukweza.
Gringo then came to Harare for his secondary education. “It
was during these formative years that his potential in the arts sector came to
light,” said the Minister.
“He later went on to attend Mutare Teachers’ College where
he studied drama. To further his education in the arts, he then enrolled at the
University of Zimbabwe where he studied theatre and dance.”
Gringo then joined various theatrical groups, and rubbed
shoulders with highly professional theatre gurus who helped him hone his acting
skills.
“In 1997, Lazarus had his television debut when he acted a
minor role as a junior policeman in Aaron Chiundura-Moyo’s popular television
drama series ‘Chihwerure’,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.
“The following year, 1998, Lazarus Boora was cast as Gringo
in a television comedy drama series which was an adaptation of a cartoon
character by Enock Chihombori.
“He became an instant hit with Zimbabwean television
viewers. His co-actors also found themselves in the lime light as the
Zimbabwean TV audience fell in love with the drama series.
“From then, he became known as Gringo, and this became the
platform to carry out his passion, entertaining Zimbabweans and the world at
large.”
In 2002, “Gringo Ndiyani”, a production fronted by Gringo
won the Best TV Drama Series award at the inaugural National Arts Merit Awards,
while Gringo walked away with the best Actor Award and the writer, Enock
Chihombori won the Best Film and Television Script writer’s award.
Minister Mutsvangwa said this was a testament that the
series was one of Zimbabwe’s finest comedies and further affirmed Gringo’s
excellent acting abilities.
Gringo’s aunt, Mrs Esther Manheya (sister to Gringo’s
mother), confirmed the funeral arrangements, saying a farewell ceremony for his
Harare friends and fans would be held tomorrow before the body is taken to his
rural home.
“We are very saddened as a family,” she said. “Gringo died
around 9am yesterday when we were visiting. The funeral wake is at his brother
Mr William Musakwa’s residence in Zimre Park and we have discussed as a family
that tomorrow, we conduct a farewell ceremony for his friends and fans, before
he leaves for Rukweza Village.
“The programme on what is going to be done at the ceremony
is still being worked on, but we will involve those who are relevant in it. He
will be buried on Thursday afternoon.”
She said the ceremony would be conducted at number 6653
Bvumba Road, Zimre Park.
Dr Johannes Marisa, who had undertaken to help treat Gringo
following an appeal by the family last week when his condition deteriorated,
said not much could have been done as the cancer had spread to other body
parts.
“Gringo had stomach cancer which had already spread to some
parts of the body,” he said. “We did the scan and the results came (but were
not good) and like I said, I could not share with the media before the family.
“I told the family on Sunday and yesterday we had agreed to
do a computerised tomography scan popularly known as ‘CT scan’. It seems he
suffered a lot in the past months but did not know about his condition. It was
too late for us to save him.”
In an interview yesterday from his base in South Africa,
Chihombori, the man who created Gringo, said the country had lost a great character
in the arts industry.
He vividly remembered his first encounter with him and said
he was fun-loving, but very talented.
“We have lost a great character,” said Chihombori. “My
memory with him dates back to the time we met and started shooting Gringo. He
was a fun-loving and cheerful character.
“Even during the shoot when you gave him a script, he would
go the extra mile being creative. He would make people feel at home by
continuously cracking jokes each time he was on set.
“My experience with him in his acting career was amazing as
I learnt a lot from Gringo. I will miss him dearly. Unfortunately, I will not
be able to make it to the funeral because I am in South Africa right now, but I
salute you Lazarus.”
National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) director, Mr
Nicholas Moyo, described Gringo as a rare breed of a comedian, who was
propelled to fame by the 1997 ZBCtv hit drama series “Gringo” and he
subsequently featured in other spin-offs of the show like “Gringo Ndiani?” and
“Gringo Mari Iripi?”
He recently starred as “Gibbo” in the series “Village
Secrets”. “Boora will be remembered forever as the master of local television
with his signature makeshift khaki short, black vest, barefoot and his witty
humour which kept millions of Zimbabweans glued to their television sets,” said
Moyo.
“The NACZ management and staff would like to express their
sincerest condolences to Amai Boora and the Boora family, the arts fraternity
and the nation at large following the passing on of one of the country’s most
recognisable television personalities. May his soul rest in peace.”
Gringo became popular in the early 90s when he began his
acting career. He is survived by seven children and wife Netsai. Herald
