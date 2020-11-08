GOVT BULLYING US : CIVIL SERVANTS

PUBLIC service workers including doctors, nurses and teachers have decried the government’s alleged unilateralism and intimidation during salary negotiations. This comes as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has, since its inauguration in 2018, been under pressure from restive civil servants demanding to be paid in US$. It also comes as teachers have been on strike for four weeks now demanding that the government restores their purchasing power to October 2018 when they were being paid in hard currency.
Appearing on a discussion forum during the National
Citizens Convention organised by the Citizens Manifesto and running under the
theme, “Understanding the Crisis in the Public Sector and What needs to be
done; Perspectives from Trade Unions,” nurses, doctors and teachers’
representatives said the National Joint negotiating Forum (NJNC) had ceased to
be a genuine collective bargaining platform.
President of the Zimbabwe Professional Nurses Union Robert
Chiduku accused the Health Services Board (HSB) in particular of being used as
an intimidation tool.
“Right now, the HSB the top leadership is chanting
militaristic directives and commands passing unilateral decisions. “Nurses were
on flexible duties because the employer was failing to meet our salary needs
but we are now subject to unilateral and
onesided directives from the HSB.
“However, the labour that sustains the hospitals is ours
and when we work we expect to be remunerated accordingly. We are not here to
work for peanuts. The current situation where we have become a laughing stock
of the country is not acceptable,” Chiduku said.
HSB deputy director public relations, Tryphine Dzvukutu
roundly dismissed the health workers’ claims. “HSB is an independent board
which makes its own decisions guided by its Act,” Dzvukutu said.
In their presentation, teachers said the situation in
schools was dire with learners about to write public examinations at a time
they have not been delivering lessons.
Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) vice president
Nokuthula Hlabangana said what has made things worse was the fact that the
majority of schools have no capacity to conduct online lessons, meaning their
students never had lessons since March. Daily News
