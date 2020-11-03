GOLD SMUGGLING : COPS TARGET FIDELITY PRINTERS

POLICE have launched an investigation into the Fidelity Printers and Refiners, the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe and security agents stationed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport as they cast their net wider to fish out suspected members of the alleged gold smuggling syndicate that was busted after Henrietta Rushwaya was caught trying to smuggle 6kg of gold to Dubai on October 26.
Her arrest also led to businessman Ali Muhamad, two State
security agents and two top policemen.
Detective Chief Inspector Michael Chibaya today told the
court that they want to establish how Rushwaya and her accomplices got the
99.99 percent purified gold, which can only be obtained from Fidelity Printers
and Refiners in the country.
He also said they wanted to establish how the closed
circuit television (CCTV) was switched off during the attempt to smuggle out
the 6kg of gold to Dubai by officials at the Civil Aviation Authority of
Zimbabwe who are the custodians of the said CCTV at the airport.
He said those suspected to have played a role during
investigations will be arrested. “Investigations are still underway and more
arrests are to be made.
“The gold which was recovered had a purity of 99 percent
and can be done by a reputable refinery and in Zimbabwe, it is Fidelity
Printers.
“When Rushwaya was arrested, amongst the documents she
produced was a gold dealing agent permit issued to Ali Japan 786 Limited where
Ali is one of the directors. Investigations are called to determine whether
there is a relationship between Rushwaya, Ali Japan and the gold recovered.
“At the RGM Airport, the responsible authorities manning
the CCTV are indicating that there was no ZESA between 10am and 2pm. “Investigations
have revealed that there was just a power cut for between 10 to 20 minutes.
“This led to the digital CCTV being tempered with, which we
feel was made to conceal the crime. There are chances that there might be a
syndicate and chances are high that Steven Tserayi and Raphious Mufandauya had
influence on switching off the CCTV.
“Investigations are zeroing on Fidelity Printers and
Refinery, security agents at airport and the Civil Aviation Authority of
Zimbabwe security who are the custodians of the CCTV.”
Chibaya said this before magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna and the
State is opposing granting of bail to the five.
“Mufandauya is the officer in charge at airport and also a
team leader responsible for operations at the airport. They do work closely
with CAAZ and also I had the pleasure to watch the CCTV which shows when
Rushwaya, Tserayi and Mufandauya arrive at the airport. They were received at
the departures which shows that they were in communication,” he said. Herald
