GOCHE ACQUITTED OF STOCKTHEFT

FORMER Cabinet minister Nicholas Goche, who was facing a stocktheft charge, was yesterday acquitted by Bindura magistrate Tinashe Ndokera.

Goche (79) was being accused of stealing 18 steers valued at $18 000. The State alleged that on November 13 2018, Goche sold 40 beasts to Honest Mupanedengu of Series Farm in Shamva.

Mupanedengu paid for the cattle through a bank transfer and collected 22 steers, leaving behind 18 steers.

On an unknown date last year, Goche allegedly disposed of the 18 steers without Mupanedengu’s consent.

When Mupanedengu approached Goche to collect the remaining beasts, the ex-minister indicated that he had sold them.

Carol Mupazviriwo represented the State. Newsday