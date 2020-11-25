GINIMBI'S FAMILY MEETS, ACCEPTS UNSIGNED WILL

RELATIVES of the late socialite and businessman Genius Ginimbi Kadungure and other possible beneficiaries of his estate, yesterday unanimously accepted an unsigned will recently filed at the Master of High Court which gives a friend known as “Kit Kat” a Lamborghini and places all other assets under a family trust.
The bulk of the assets including the Domboshawa mansion,
cars and companies will be part of the Genius Kadungure Trust. The mansion will
be converted into a hotel which operates under the said trust.
Ginimbi’s father, Mr Anderson Kadungure, according to the
will, is entitled to 10 percent of funds generated in the trust while Ginimbi’s
sisters Nelia and Juliet will get 60 percent and 30 percent respectively.
A Harare man claiming to be Ginimbi’s best friend, Mr
Nomatter Zinyengere, last week registered the deceased’s estate and filed a
will that was not signed.
Yesterday, at least 10 people including Ginimbi’s father
and his two sisters, Ms Zodwa Mkandla and Zinyengere met at the Master of High
Court’s office in Harare where they unanimously agreed on using the unsigned
document for administration of the estate.
Sources said the unsigned will was read out to all the
possible beneficiaries who agreed to using it for the administration of the
estate.
To that end, the Master of High Court’s office officially
accepted it and appointed Ms Patricia Darangwa as the executor in terms of the
will.
Ms Darangwa is expected to file a bond of security, her
letter accepting the appointment and other requirements in terms of the law to
enable the issuance of formal authority to start work.
The Herald understands the will in question, though
unsigned, gives the Lamborghini to Kit Kat and another vehicle to the late
socialite’s uncle Mr Michael Mubaiwa.
Ms Darangwa, the executor to the estate, will then choose
the trustees from a list of people that include Ginimbi’s father, two sisters
and Kit Kat.
The bulk of the estate, including the businesses and
Domboshava mansion and cars, are to be assigned to a trust called Genius
Kadungure Trust.
The will shows that Kadungure owned the Domboshava mansion,
a company called Infinity Gas, an undisclosed fleet of vehicles and several
other companies.
The custodians of the unsigned will, Ranros Estate
Administrators, wrote a cover letter seeking the speedy acceptance of the
unsigned document as the actual last will and testament for the distribution of
the estate.
They argued that some of Kadungure’s companies in Botswana
had stopped operating since that country requires an estate to be reported to
the authorities before operations can resume.
“The deceased died before signing his last will and
testament. We are therefore kindly asking your office to urgently convene a
meeting with all beneficiaries so that you can accept the will and issue the
court sealed letters of administration.
“The deceased had a running business in Botswana and it
stopped operations on November 9, 2020. “The laws of that country require the
estate to be reported to the Master of High Court within 14 days so that
operations will resume.
“The major fear of the beneficiaries is that the business
partners of the deceased in Botswana might take advantage and vandalise the
assets of the deceased,” reads part of the letter.
Ginimbi died on the spot on November 8 along Liberation
Legacy Way in Harare when his speeding Rolls Royce collided head-on with a
Honda Fit.
It veered off the road and hit a tree before catching fire.
He was with two foreigners who had come for the Saturday night party of a
friend Michelle Amuli.
Limumba Karim from Malawi and a Mozambican, who was only
identified as Alishia and the birthday girl, Mitchelle were burnt beyond
recognition after the doors of the Rolls Royce jammed on impact and it took
many hours for police and the Fire Brigade to retrieve their remains from the
wreckage. Herald
