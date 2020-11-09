GINIMBI WAS UNWELL : DID NOT WANT TO GO OUT THAT NIGHT : AUNT

SAD events believed to have taken place before the tragedy that claimed Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s life at the accident scene on Monday.
A sister to Ginimbi’s late mother only identified as Mai
Kadungure told H-Metro that Ginimbi wanted to stay home as he was unwell but
forced himself to attend the party.
“Genius was one person who did not want to disappoint his
friends and that forced him to overlook his feelings about leaving Domboshava,”
said Gogo Kadungure.
“Ndakapedzisira kutaura naye kuma 6pm manheru achiti
aingonzwa kurukutika muviri wake achipera simba zvekuti akambofunga kurega
kuenda kubhawa.
“He later decided to leave and I wish if he had followed
his conscience we would not be at this horrible scene.
“Genius also told me his plans to organise a memorial
service for his late mother on the 5th of December this year but hey zvaramba.
“He will sadly be missed by the family, Domboshava
community and his friends in business,” said Gogo Kadungure in tears at the
accident scene.
One of the bouncers identified only as Simbi who attended
birthday celebrations of Mitchel Moana where Ginimbi was coming from said the
police tried to stop the party thrice. H Metro
