GINIMBI WAS UNWELL : DID NOT WANT TO GO OUT THAT NIGHT : AUNT

SAD events believed to have taken place before the tragedy that claimed Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s life at the accident scene on Monday.

A sister to Ginimbi’s late mother only identified as Mai Kadungure told H-Metro that Ginimbi wanted to stay home as he was unwell but forced himself to attend the party.

“Genius was one person who did not want to disappoint his friends and that forced him to overlook his feelings about leaving Domboshava,” said Gogo Kadungure.

“Ndakapedzisira kutaura naye kuma 6pm manheru achiti aingonzwa kurukutika muviri wake achipera simba zvekuti akambofunga kurega kuenda kubhawa.

“He later decided to leave and I wish if he had followed his conscience we would not be at this horrible scene.

“Genius also told me his plans to organise a memorial service for his late mother on the 5th of December this year but hey zvaramba.

“He will sadly be missed by the family, Domboshava community and his friends in business,” said Gogo Kadungure in tears at the accident scene.

One of the bouncers identified only as Simbi who attended birthday celebrations of Mitchel Moana where Ginimbi was coming from said the police tried to stop the party thrice. H Metro