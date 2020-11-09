GINIMBI MANSION TO BE TURNED INTOHOTEL



SOCIALITE Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure , who died in a horror car accident along Borrowdale Road in Philadelphia, Harare, Sunday morning, will have his plush Domboshava mansion turned into a hotel as per his wish, close family members have said.

Ginimbi (36) died when his Rolls-Royce Wraith collided head-on with a Honda Fit while driving back to his Domboshava home in the company of Limumba Karim, believed to be of Malawian origin, and two female passengers.

He was pulled out of the car following the crash while his three passengers were burnt beyond recognition after his vehicle, a Rolls-Royce Wraith, went up in flames.

Reports are that Ginimbi had three friends in his car, identified as Karim, Elisha and fitness trainer-cum-video-vixen Michelle “Mimi Moana” Amuli — who all died. They were all coming from Moana’s 26th birthday party at Ginimbi’s Club Dreams, formerly Sankayi.

Thousands of fans, artistes and relatives were last night gathered at the late socialite’s family home to pay their condolences, while his local and international friends, including Nigerian musician Davido, sent condolence messages.

Relatives told NewsDay Life & Style that the flamboyant young businessman had declared that no one should occupy his mansion in the event of his demise.

“You know with what has been talked about his wealth, (that he acquired it through unorthodox means), Ginimbi is on record saying no one would occupy his house. He told people that it should be turned into a hotel,” a family insider said.

“He used to say he would want a mausoleum to be built for him such that he will always be remembered by many generations who would visit the hotel.” He also reportedly wanted a statue erected in his honour.

Ginimbi’s father, Anderson, said though it was sad to lose a son in such a manner, he was not shocked when he heard about the accident as his son was a speedstar.

“I received a call that he had been involved in an accident. We know he used to speed on the roads, so we were not shocked as the person who was phoning was crying,” he said.

“When we arrived at the accident scene, we saw his car in flames and he was sleeping by the side. He was my second born. Now only two girls are left after the death of the two boys.”

Ginimbi’s mother died this year. Asked whether Ginimbi had a child, he said he only knew one child, although he did not know the name.

“Aah vakomana ava vanongoita vachisiya haumbovanzwisisa (these boys would jump from one woman to the other, so you would never understand them). We only know of one, but I don’t know the name since we did not stay with him/her,” he said.

Sources close to Ginimbi said Karim had flown from South Africa to attend Moana’s birthday party.

“You know Limumba Karim was a close Ginimbi business partner who could not miss his friend’s invite. He would be here always to support his friend and associate. They were real partners, so he came to be party of Mimi’s birthday celebrations,” said the source.

Moana died in the accident after being trapped inside. She featured in a number of videos, among them Jah Prayzah’s Munyaradzi, Freeman’s Miridzo, Takura’s Zvemoyo and Enzo Ishall’s Mwenje.

Moana was also a fitness trainer and played basketball. Popular poet Albert Nyathi, who was among the mourners, described the late Ginimbi as business-minded.

“This is a big loss for the showbiz industry. We have lost a young business-minded man who had a lot of energy. He was so friendly, a brother. I am saddened,” he said.

Nigerian music star Davido tweeted: “Another friend gone … RIP Ginimbi, nothing else matters today, make Una do Una worst.”

Ginimbi’s funeral is being handled by Nyaradzo Funeral Services and will likely run for several days. Mourners are gathered at Ginimbi parents’ homestead, a stone’s throw away from the mansion.

Ginimbi was well known for his flamboyant lifestyle and “all-white parties” he hosted every year in Zimbabwe and across the globe. Newsday