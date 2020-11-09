GINIMBI MANSION TO BE TURNED INTOHOTEL

SOCIALITE Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure , who died in a horror car accident along Borrowdale Road in Philadelphia, Harare, Sunday morning, will have his plush Domboshava mansion turned into a hotel as per his wish, close family members have said.
Ginimbi (36) died when his Rolls-Royce Wraith collided
head-on with a Honda Fit while driving back to his Domboshava home in the
company of Limumba Karim, believed to be of Malawian origin, and two female
passengers.
He was pulled out of the car following the crash while his
three passengers were burnt beyond recognition after his vehicle, a Rolls-Royce
Wraith, went up in flames.
Reports are that Ginimbi had three friends in his car,
identified as Karim, Elisha and fitness trainer-cum-video-vixen Michelle “Mimi
Moana” Amuli — who all died. They were all coming from Moana’s 26th birthday
party at Ginimbi’s Club Dreams, formerly Sankayi.
Thousands of fans, artistes and relatives were last night
gathered at the late socialite’s family home to pay their condolences, while
his local and international friends, including Nigerian musician Davido, sent
condolence messages.
Relatives told NewsDay Life & Style that the flamboyant
young businessman had declared that no one should occupy his mansion in the
event of his demise.
“You know with what has been talked about his wealth, (that
he acquired it through unorthodox means), Ginimbi is on record saying no one
would occupy his house. He told people that it should be turned into a hotel,”
a family insider said.
“He used to say he would want a mausoleum to be built for
him such that he will always be remembered by many generations who would visit
the hotel.” He also reportedly wanted a statue erected in his honour.
Ginimbi’s father, Anderson, said though it was sad to lose
a son in such a manner, he was not shocked when he heard about the accident as
his son was a speedstar.
“I received a call that he had been involved in an
accident. We know he used to speed on the roads, so we were not shocked as the
person who was phoning was crying,” he said.
“When we arrived at the accident scene, we saw his car in
flames and he was sleeping by the side. He was my second born. Now only two
girls are left after the death of the two boys.”
Ginimbi’s mother died this year. Asked whether Ginimbi had
a child, he said he only knew one child, although he did not know the name.
“Aah vakomana ava vanongoita vachisiya haumbovanzwisisa
(these boys would jump from one woman to the other, so you would never
understand them). We only know of one, but I don’t know the name since we did
not stay with him/her,” he said.
Sources close to Ginimbi said Karim had flown from South
Africa to attend Moana’s birthday party.
“You know Limumba Karim was a close Ginimbi business
partner who could not miss his friend’s invite. He would be here always to
support his friend and associate. They were real partners, so he came to be
party of Mimi’s birthday celebrations,” said the source.
Moana died in the accident after being trapped inside. She
featured in a number of videos, among them Jah Prayzah’s Munyaradzi, Freeman’s
Miridzo, Takura’s Zvemoyo and Enzo Ishall’s Mwenje.
Moana was also a fitness trainer and played basketball. Popular
poet Albert Nyathi, who was among the mourners, described the late Ginimbi as
business-minded.
“This is a big loss for the showbiz industry. We have lost
a young business-minded man who had a lot of energy. He was so friendly, a
brother. I am saddened,” he said.
Nigerian music star Davido tweeted: “Another friend gone …
RIP Ginimbi, nothing else matters today, make Una do Una worst.”
Ginimbi’s funeral is being handled by Nyaradzo Funeral
Services and will likely run for several days. Mourners are gathered at Ginimbi
parents’ homestead, a stone’s throw away from the mansion.
Ginimbi was well known for his flamboyant lifestyle and
“all-white parties” he hosted every year in Zimbabwe and across the globe. Newsday
