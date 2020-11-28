GINIMBI LOVE CHILD REVEALED

THE death of Genius Kadungure is increasingly shining a spotlight on his once-secretive private life, and skeletons are beginning to tumble from the closet after revelations he fathered a son with a Gutu-based businesswoman.

The Sunday Mail has established that the late socialite had a child with Ms Miyedzo Madondo in 2011. However, the Kadungure family members had earlier denied knowledge of the love child.

“As far as I know, Genius did not leave behind any children. Last time I heard through rumours that he had children everywhere, but I was never introduced to any of his children,” Mr Anderson Kadungure, father to Genius, said recently.

Last week, they unanimously accepted an unsigned will recently filed at the Master of High Court, which does not cover the nine-year-old (name withheld). Ms Madondo said she was not interested in her ex-flame’s fortune as she was also living a comfortable lifestyle.

“I was born in a family with everything that I needed, so we are ok. We don’t need anything, so please just leave us alone,” she said last week.

Her father, Elias Madondo, was a well-known businessman in Masvingo, who owned a hotel and farm, among his many business interests.

The relationship between Ms Madondo and Kadungure reportedly collapsed after the birth of the child.

Although he was not initially involved in the upbringing of his son, he later on warmed up to him and began spoiling him with expensive gifts.

The former union between Ginimbi and another businesswoman Ms Zodwa Mkandla is one that has been acknowledged by the Kadungure family.

Coincidentally, the former couple met in 2006 — the same time that Genius is reported to have met Ms Madondo.