GINIMBI FAREWELL : HARARE AT STANDSTILL



Thousands of mourners yesterday lined the streets of Harare to get a glimpse of the flamboyant funeral cortège, as the body of the late businessman and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure was taken to his Domboshava house where hundreds more lay in wait.

The streets of central Harare were jam packed with curious onlookers as the body of Ginimbi was taken from a city funeral parlour to his Dreams Nightclub on Kwame Nkrumah Avenue before it was taken to his home where it lay in state overnight ahead of burial today.

Ginimbi, who died in a horrific car crash along Liberation Legacy Way on Sunday morning, along with three friends, will be buried in a mausoleum at his imposing mansion.

Activities in Harare city centre came to a halt as thousands of people gathered outside Doves Funeral parlour to pay their last respects to the socialite. People sang funeral songs while waiting for his body to be taken away from the parlour.

Only family and friends were allowed into the funeral service, among them socialites Pokello Nare, Prophet Passion Java, Roland Muchegwa aka Uncle Roland, Mike Chimombe, Albert Ndabambi known as Chief Albert and Tazvi Mhaka popularly known as Chief Joze.

Ginimbi was the group chief executive of Piko Trading which owns Rivonia Gases, City Centre Freight, Pioneer Gases and Quick Gases, with offices in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Botswana.

After the funeral service, Ginimbi’s body was taken to his club before it was ferried home. Liberation Legacy Way ( Borrowdale Road) was congested with cars as mourners headed for Domboshava.





People in Borrowdale, Hatcliffe and Domboshava were standing on roadsides to watch the spectacle as the hearse carrying Ginimbi’s body and the entourage passed. At Ginimbi’s home, parking space was scarce, with thousands of people gathered in tents and inside the yard, with little regard for Covid-19 regulations such as social distancing.

Family spokesperson Mr Clement Kadungure said Ginimbi will be buried the normal way in his yard.

“As a family we have agreed that Genius will be buried tomorrow afternoon inside his yard,” he said. “There will be a church service, speeches and testimonies before the burial.” Herald