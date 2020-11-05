FORGET US$520 A MONTH FOR TEACHERS : GOVT

There is no possibility that teachers can be paid the US$520 they are demanding, since doing so would reverse the economic gains seen so far, but the Government could afford a minimum teacher’s salary pay of $18 000 a month, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima said yesterday.
Government has shown sincerity in dealing with conditions
of service for civil servants after it unveiled a cocktail of incentives and
allowances since the beginning of the year and teachers have to reciprocate by
showing commitment to the country and learners by returning to work.
Prof Mavima was replying in the Senate to Midlands Senator
Morgan Komichi (MDC) who asked what Government was doing to address grievances
being raised by teachers, which has seen them withdrawing their labour on the
basis of incapacitation.
In response, Prof Mavima chronicled what Government has
done since January where 140 percent cost of living adjustment was awarded,
followed by another 40 percent and the US$75 Covid-19 allowance that was
unveiled in June and later extended to December among other incentives.
He said this week Government offered civil servants a
further 20 percent increase and another 10 percent for teachers given the work
they had to mobilise learners.
Prof Mavima said with the latest reviews, the lowest paid
civil servant would earn around $15 000 while the least paid teacher would get
around $18 000.
“I thought Government has shown sincerity to the teachers.
They should return to work while we negotiate.
“They are insisting on US$520. Our country has reached
currency and price stability, which has been a problem ever since,” said Prof
Mavima. “There is no way we can pay US$520 or its equivalent without rocking
the boat or without causing instability thereby reversing those gains. We now
need committed teachers who are patriotic.”
Prof Mavima said the latest review would see the teachers
earning above the Poverty Datum Line.
“They should understand that we are now on our way to
economic recovery. Let us not shoot ourselves in the foot. As Senators, be the
voice of reason and talk to them in your constituencies. No one has ever said
conditions are okay.
“We are looking at all sides holistically. Acceding to such
demands is inflationary and will upset the balance we had achieved,” said Prof
Mavima.
Primary and Secondary Education secretary Mrs Tumisang
Thabela this week ruled out the possibility of deferring writing of public
examination this year despite limited attendance of teachers in some schools,
saying doing so would disadvantage other pupils who were learning without
disruptions, legislators heard.
Mrs Thabela said scrapping examinations would cripple
higher and tertiary institutions as they would struggle to get first year
students.
Mrs Thabela said this on Tuesday while giving oral evidence
before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Primary and Secondary Education.
The committee, chaired by Bulawayo Proportionate
Representative Ms Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga, wanted to know what the
ministry was doing to ease the situation in most schools where some teachers
have not been going to work citing incapacitation.
In her evidence she said her ministry was ready to commence
public examinations and noted that while there was no maximum learning at some
public schools, the situation was not the same with regard to Trust, boarding
and independent schools. Herald
