FIVE FAMILY MEMBERS TEST POSITIVE IN MASVINGO

FIVE Masvingo family members have tested positive to COVID-19, a government official said yesterday.
The new infections come at a time when complacency has been
high among Zimbabweans ever since the infection rate dropped at the onset of
summer.
Masvingo provincial COVID-19 taskforce spokesperson Rogers
Irimai said the five, from Rujeko high-density suburb, were asymptomatic and
self-isolating at home.
"We got new cases where two parents, their two
children and a minor relative tested positive for the disease. These are local
infections as the parents were not in contact with any known COVID-19 positive
returnee or travelled out of the city or country recently," he said.
Irimai said the
COVID-19 rapid response team was busy doing contact tracing at the parents'
workplaces in the city, as well as the school where the two minors, who are in
Grade 7, were going to.
"Our rapid response team is busy doing contact tracing
to establish who the patients have been in contact with recently. The teachers
and classes at the school where the kids are going are likely to be placed
under quarantine, the other kids they play with in their neighbourhood, as well
as the workplaces of the parents," he said.
"Let us not be complacent, there is a second wave of
COVID-19 that is hitting other countries that had relaxed lockdown measures. We
are not divorced from such countries as we do not exist on an island. We are
not immune from a second wave which can be more dangerous and come with a
stronger strain," Irimai said.
To date, Zimbabwe has recorded 8 444 COVID-19 positive
cases, 7 975 recoveries and 248 deaths. Newsday
