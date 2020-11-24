FIRST WIFE LOSES LOWER LIP IN FIGHT WITH SECOND WIFE

Police in Chivhu are investigating a case in which two women who are believed to be in a polygamous family were involved in a fight over cooking oil which resulted in one losing a lower lip.
Lenny Bandwa the senior wife was allegedly bitten by the
younger wife Ellen Chuma on November 8, at Madziwire Village under Chief
Chivese as they fought over missing cooking oil.
Mashonaland East Police Spokesperson Inspector Tendai
Mwanza confirmed the incident saying Bandwa who is the senior wife failed to
locate her bottle of cooking oil in her house and went on to search for it in
Chuma’s (Junior wife) house.
“This did not go down well with Ellen who reportedly picked
a fight with Lenny. The two allegedly started fighting and as they struggled to
out-do one another, Lenny allegedly tried to bite Ellen’s nose but failed.
“Ellen reportedly went on to bite Lenny’s lower lip and
removed a chunk of flesh in the process,” Insp Mwanza said.
He said Lenny’s children reportedly came from Harare to
pick up their mother ostensibly for medical attention before a report was made
at ZRP Nharira Base (Chivhu).
“Ellen was arrested and Lenny is believed to be in Harare
where she is getting medical attention.”
Insp Mwanza urged people to resolve issues amicably. Violence
should not have a place in any society especially in our homes.
“People should live in harmony and any differences should
be resolved amicably,” Insp Mwanza said. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a comment