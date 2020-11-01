FIRST FAMILY'S NAME BEING ABUSED, SAYS MANGWANA

The Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana has warned the public against abusing the First Family’s name to carry out illegal activities.
This comes after some suspects in the attempted gold
smuggling case involving arrested Zimbabwe Miners Federation president,
Henrietta Rushwaya, falsely claimed that they were linked to the First Family.
In a statement yesterday, Mr Mangwana said police
investigations had established that recent claims by one suspect, Gift Karanda,
that members of the First Family were involved in gold smuggling were false and
were meant to intimidate law enforcement agencies, thereby obstructing the
course of justice.
“Reference is made to the recent arrests of several
suspects in an alleged case of attempted gold smuggling at the Robert Mugabe
International Airport on October 26, 2020.
“Following the arrests, Government has been made aware that
there are some individuals and groups, including one of the suspects in the
case, who are abusing the First Family’s name in their illegal activities.
“His Excellency, President Mnangagwa has demonstrated his
zero tolerance stance on corruption and organised crime. On her part, the First
Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, has distanced herself and the family from any of
the suspects involved in the gold smuggling case.
“All security apparatus have standing orders to enforce the
law blinded to who a person is, knows or is related to. The law itself has
adequate provisions to deal with those who interfere with its application or
processes,” said Mr Mangwana.
Those who tried to defeat the course by invoking names of
powerful or influential people would face the full wrath of the law.
“Government would like to urge citizens to report all
suspected cases of crime and corruption to relevant law enforcement agencies
and not manipulate such cases for political clout using falsehoods and
innuendo.”Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment