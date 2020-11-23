EX POLICE BOSS COLLAPSES, DIES

FORMER police boss commanding Matabeleland North, senior assistant commissioner Edmore Veterai has died. Veterai who was now a Zanu PF Masvingo provincial member died on Monday afternoon in Chiredzi after collapsing.

During his reign in Matabeleland North province the late Veterai was known for arresting and harassing human rights activists, journalists and politicians like the late MDC T president Morgan Tsvangirai and some members of the Welshman Ncube led MDC. Like his boss during his time in police, Commissioner General, Augustine Chihuri, Veterai openly declared his political allegiance to Zanu (PF). Newsday