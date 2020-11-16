ELDER STEALS US$14 482 CHURCH FUNDS

AN elder at Reformed Church in Zimbabwe Hatfield parish can avoid prison if he pays back the US$14 482 he stole from the church.
After sentencing Pearson Chiroodza to 12 months in jail,
Magistrate Mrs Charity Maunga suspended three months on condition that he does
not commit a similar offence within the next five years and suspended the
remaining nine months on condition that Chiroodza pays back before June 30 next
year, the US$14 482 he stole from the safe deposit box.
Prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa told the court that
between August 7 last year and May this year, Chiroodza was responsible for
receiving and banking church funds.
During this period, Chiroodza was given US$14 674 to
deposit into the church’s safe deposit box at CABS Bank in Borrowdale. But
Chiroodza would also take the cash out of the box, without authorisation and
without telling anyone.
The theft came to light on May 12 this year when another
elder in the church, Samson Makwara, went to CABS Borrowdale to deposit some
church funds and found the safe deposit box almost empty, holding just US$192
and ZAR260. Herald
