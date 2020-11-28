ED TO ADDRESS 300 FEMALE COUNCILLORS IN VIC FALLS

MORE than 300 female councillors and executives from both urban and rural local authorities countrywide are expected to converge on Victoria Falls for a one-day conference that will be addressed by President Mnangagwa on 10 December.
Local Government and Public Works Minister Cde July Moyo
confirmed that President Mnangagwa will officiate at the Zimbabwe Local
Government Association (Zilga) conference. Zilga was established as a union of
Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe (Ucaz) and Association of Rural District
Councils (ARDC).
The President is expected in Victoria Falls on 9 December
to officially declare the resort town’s municipality a city where he will also
be presented with the Freedom of the City for his contribution to the town’s
growth into a city. The President will then officiate at the Zilga conference
the following day.
Zilga chose to converge on Victoria Falls so that all local
authorities could also join the sister municipality which has two female
councillors and two other women in executive management positions, to celebrate
the milestone achievement. Victoria Falls becomes the first municipality to be
upgraded by the Second Republic and first city in Matabeleland North Province.
“In addition, all the women councillors from rural and
urban councils, almost 300 of them are going to be assembled here in Victoria
Falls and have requested that the President addresses them as they have issues
they want to put before him. Being a listening President, he has agreed that he
is going to spend the 10th of December with women councillors,” said Minister
Moyo in an interview.
He said female councillors were critical not only because
they are close to the people but because they also face service delivery
challenges like ordinary citizens.
“I think it will be a very interesting session also for
them to say their issues from their vantage point,” said the Minister.
Makoni Rural District Council chair Alderman David Guy
Mutasa is Zilga president. He said the conference is aimed at advocating for
female leaders in local government after realisation that few women were in
decision making bodies in the country.
“This will be a one-day conference for women in local
government. We are zeroing in on female councillors and extending to women in
local government in general, that is chief executives and others. This is
actually an advocacy we are trying to build because there are few women in
decision making. So at the conference they will be raising their issues to the
President,” said Ald Mutasa. Sunday News
