ED PROMOTES 54 ARMY MAJORS

The Commander in Chief Zimbabwe Defence Forces President Mnangagwa yesterday promoted 54 Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Majors to the rank of substantive Lieutenant colonels.
President Mnangagwa made the promotions under the Defence
Act and they are with effect from November 10.
Conferring new ranks on the Lieutenant colonels, 48 men and
six women, at Army Headquarters in Harare yesterday, ZNA Brigadier
Administration Staff, Brigadier General Milton Vudzijena challenged the
officers to continue working hard.
“Your promotion today is a true reflection of the
confidence that the ZDF has in your ability to perform at a higher level,” he
said.
“This is a reward for your hard work and steadfastness
towards serving our country, Zimbabwe. This translates to more workload and
greater responsibility.
“I solemnly urge you to take your leadership roles with
dexterity and confidence as your subordinates will inevitably look up to you
for guidance. Further, you are expected to be fair in judgment in order to
retain the respect and trust of your subordinates. I urge you to reinforce the
values of integrity, patriotism, professionalism and teamwork.”
Brigadier-General Vudzijena said promotion was earned by
men and women of integrity.
“Promotions are the means through which the ZNA identifies
men and women of integrity, who are relevantly qualified and experienced to
satisfy its efficiency needs and professional aspirations,” he said.
Brig-Gen Vudzijena called on the officers to continue
supporting Government initiatives to turn around the economic fortunes of the
country.
“Our nation is undergoing a progressive socio-economic
transformation, which we are directly part of,” he said.
“Let us all arise and employ our respective initiatives and
innovativeness in the various posts that you have been assigned to, in
complementing and supporting Government’s developmental programmes.”
One of the promoted, Lieutenant Colonel Tichadini
Masanganise thanked President for the promotion saying they will continue to
work for the improvement of the ZNA and the nation at large.
“As newly promoted Lieutenant Colonels, we thank His
Excellence for this entrusting us with responsibility through this promotion
has re-energised us, we will continue working hard for the betterment of the
ZNA and nation at large,” he said
“It is common knowledge that this elevation in rank and
status is associated with an increase in duties and responsibilities on our
shoulders.” Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment