ED LEAVES FOR TANZANIA

President Mnangagwa has this afternoon left the country for Tanzania to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President John Magufuli following his re-election for a second five-year term last week.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be held at Jamhuri Stadium in Tanzania’s capital city of Dodoma tomorrow.

The President was seen off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Harare provincial affairs minister, Oliver Chidau, service chiefs and senior Government officials.

The President is being accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Sibusiso Moyo and other senior Government officials. Herald