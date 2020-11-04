ED IN TANZANIA FOR MAGUFULI INAUGURATION

President Mnangagwa, who arrived in Tanzania yesterday, will today join other leaders at the inauguration of President John Magufuli following his re-election last week for a second five-year term.
The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Jamhuri Stadium in
Tanzania’s administrative capital of Dodoma.
The President was yesterday seen off at Robert Gabriel
Mugabe International Airport by Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo
Mohadi, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri,
Harare Provincial Affairs Minister Oliver Chidau, service chiefs and senior
Government officials.
The President, who is accompanied by Foreign Affairs and
International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo, arrived at Julius Nyerere
International Airport in Dar es Salaam where he was met by Zimbabwe’s
Ambassador to Tanzania, Lieutenant-General (Retired) Anselem Sanyatwe.
President Magufuli, whose party Chama Cha Mapinduzi has
been in power since Tanzania attained independence from Britain in 1961,
garnered 84 percent of the vote while his main challenger, Mr Tundu Lissu of
Chadema party, came a distant second with 13 percent.
In his address following the announcement of the results by
the National Electoral Commission last week, President Magufuli thanked
Tanzanians for the faith they reposed in him and vowed to work hard to uplift
their livelihoods.
He pledged to work with all Tanzanians, including those
from opposition parties, to develop the country.
Observer missions from Sadc and the East African Community
commended Tanzanians for voting in a peaceful manner. On Monday, President
Mnangagwa congratulated President Magufuli on his re-election.
Writing on his Twitter handle to congratulate President
Magufuli, President Mnangagwa said his victory would ensure continued
cooperation between Zimbabwe and Tanzania.
“Congratulations to (President) Magufuli on his re-election
victory as the President of Tanzania. I know that through increased trade and
cooperation between our two nations, both of our peoples will prosper.”
Zimbabwe and Tanzania enjoy cordial relations that go back
to the liberation struggle when the later housed liberation movements in the
formative years of the war.
Over the years, the relations between the two countries
have grown from strength-to-strength as their respective revolutionary parties
have continued to cooperate, diplomatically and economically.
Meanwhile, Vice
President Constantino Chiwenga is the Acting President. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment