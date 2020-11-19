DRAMA AHEAD OF MOANA'S BURIAL

SOCIALITE Michelle Amuli, affectionately known as Moana, will be buried the Muslim way, her father declared yesterday, despite the chaos, family feud and drama that characterised her funeral wake.
A church service which was scheduled for yesterday
afternoon had to be cancelled as her father Mr Ishamel Amuli stood his ground.
Moana died in the horrific accident that also claimed the
lives of socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, Malawian businessman Limumba
Karim and Mozambican model Alicha Adams.
Moana (26) is expected to be buried at Zororo Cemetery
along Seke Road this afternoon. Her funeral service was supposed to be
conducted at Doves funeral parlour in Harare yesterday following successful DNA
identification.
It took about three hours for the family to agree on burial
arrangements, but it was Mr Amuli’s decision that prevailed.
As the family heckled, a chain of events played out
throughout the day where people gathered to witness the funeral procession.
Bikers who were parked outside the parlour to escort the
hearse caused a stir as people jostled for photo opportunities.
Prophet Passion Java who had come for the funeral service
took time to meet his fans who sought to catch a glimpse of him. He later
ignited a scramble as people jostled to lay their hands on US$20 notes that he
was dishing out. He later left after noticing that there was no service to be
conducted.
Some members from Moana’s mother’s side were donning white
T-shirts inscribed “Rest in Peace Moana”, while the father’s side were
resplendent in their Muslim regalia.
“I am Muslim and my daughter should be buried as per our
tradition. Her body should not lie in state in Highfield as they wanted,” he
said angrily as he was whisked away to the car, with his cousins and nephews
shielding him from the media.
Moana’s uncle from the mother’s side, Austin Chimedza said
the burial will be at Zororo Cemetery.
“We are now at peace with the father and other members, and
a lot has been said on social media, but people should respect the family’s
privacy.
“We will collect her body from Doves and the burial will be
at Zororo. We are satisfied with the DNA test results.
At the parlour, a church service that was planned for
yesterday with the decor already in place had to be cancelled.
A vendor, Tinevimbo Majuru (28), who was selling cigarettes
and airtime near the parlour said the drama started at noon when both families
arrived but seemed not to be in agreement.
“I think they should let their daughter rest in peace.
Moana’s aunt was shouting at the top of her voice stating that the funeral
service will not to be conducted today because there are some issues that had
to be discussed. It is just a display of power,” said Majuru.
A close source said Moana’s funeral policy with Doves was
in arrears. “Despite all the noise and hullabaloo, there is no money for the
casket they had picked. I heard them talking to our bosses that a top-up of
US$200 was needed for them to acquire the casket.
“We had done the decorations at the services but there was
an outstanding balance on the casket. People should not spread falsehoods,”
said the source who spoke on condition of anonymity.
A 17-year-old street kid only identified as “Moze” said he
was happy to meet Prophet Passion.
“I got US$20 from Passion. I am not understanding the
drama, why can’t the crew from Highfield respect Amuli’s wish? Mwana ndewe
kwababa, not zvavarikuda kuita zvechislay queen ichi.
“Anyway, I want to see her coffin kuti rakatengwa
nevekwaGinimbi here,” he said.
In an interview, Doves Holdings group public relations
manager Innocent Tshuma said due to some disagreements, the programme had to be
postponed to today.
“We met with both parties and agreed that we will conduct
the service at the parlour. As Doves we have the capacity to bury anyone
despite the religious affiliation, henceforth we are prepared to take the route
of the Muslim tradition.
“We only shifted the time to 10am today at the parlour as
no one had booked that time slot with us. There is no vigil in Highfield.
“So far the charge they had paid for the service is still
valid, it was just a cancellation and we understand, it happens in families.
“If there are extra charges, they will be alerted but what
they had booked for is still valid. We are not offering a free service, but
they have paid for what they wanted,” he said. Herald
