DAD KILLS EPILEPTIC SON

AS cases of child killings and kidnappings continue to rise, police have arrested a 38-year-old man from Rusape for allegedly killing his epileptic son.
National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the incident saying the suspect, Daniel Sarapo, is assisting
police with investigations. He said the alleged murder occurred on September 22
at Kanyangira village, Chief Makoni, Rusape.
“On the day the grandmother of the victim visited the
suspect, Daniel Sarapo (38), to inform him that his son was no longer going to
school as he was now epileptic,” said Asst Comm Nyathi, “The suspect then
allegedly heated some water and tried to force the victim, Devine Sarapo (10),
to a bath. He assaulted the victim using a plank and the grandmother who had
gone out, later came back and found Devine Sarapo dead.”
The suspect is alleged to have secretly buried the body in
a forest in the company of 10 other people without observing the usual cultural
rites.
“The matter came to light when the grandmother of the
victim visited her other son in Kuwadzana, Harare who directed her to report
the matter to the police,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.
“Investigations into the matter are now in progress.” The
news of Sarapo’s death follows the recent beheading of four minors in Chivhu by
their mother.
It also comes as the police are also investigating the
alleged ritual killing of Tapiwa Makore (7) of Murehwa by his uncle Tapiwa
Makore Senior.
Last week, police in Zvimba rescued a two-month-old baby
who had been allegedly kidnapped by Miriam Bwanali.
