COVID -19 : TEEN DIES IN A BUS

A 17-YEAR-OLD girl died on Tuesday morning while aboard a Masvingo-bound bus, NewsDay has learnt.
Mashonaland East police spokesperson Inspector Tendai
Mwanza confirmed the incident, saying they were yet to establish the cause of
death.
Chivhu General Hospital medical superintendent Alice
Kanyemba said investigations were underway to establish the cause of death, but
it was being treated as a COVID-19 case.
Mwanza said the teenage girl was discovered dead on
crossing Pimbi River along the Harare-Masvingo Highway by a bus inspector who
was checking passengers’ tickets.
The inspector notified the driver and made a report at
Featherstone Police Station. The body was taken to Chivhu General Hospital for
post-mortem. Newsday
