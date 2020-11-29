COVID-19 POSITIVE PUPILS TO WRITE EXAMS : GOVT

PUBLIC examination candidates who test positive for Covid-19 will be allowed to sit for their exams under special health protocols, that include sitting in isolated exam rooms with strict monitoring by care givers.
The Zimbabwe School Examination Council (zimsec) Ordinary
and Advanced Level exams will commence this Tuesday, while Grade Seven
candidates begin theirs two days later.
At least 57 cases of the virus were recorded at Chinhoyi
High School last week. This comes as learners who had tested positive for the
virus at John Tallach and Matobo High Schools are being released from
quarantine ahead of the examinations, after completing the mandatory 10-day
isolation.
Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson,
Mr Taungana Ndoro, said more than 80 percent of teachers were reporting for
duty, thereby averting the potential shortage of invigilators.
The Sunday Mail has gathered that Covid-19 positive
students will sit in segregated classrooms where they will be monitored by
invigilators in full Personal Protective Equipment gear.
The classrooms will be regularly sanitised while the
schools will be expected to observe Government’s Standard Operating Procedures
(SOP).
Mr Ndoro said experience from the mid-year and the
Cambridge examinations will inform how the examinations will be held.
Last week, Government released $150 million towards
drilling boreholes at public schools to improve sanitation standards.
“Preparations for examinations are on course and Government
is satisfied with what has been done so far,” said Mr Ndoro.
“We are also happy that 80 percent of teachers are now back
at school, so we are confident that everything will go smoothly. A number of
students who had initially tested positive are being cleared by the Ministry of
Health and Child Care and will sit for the examinations.
“It is important for parents not to panic because most of
these students are asymptomatic, which means they can do everything, including
studying and even writing examinations.
“For those students who are in quarantine, provisions will
be made to ensure they write safely. We are doing that with Chinhoyi High and
John Tallach.
“Those in quarantine will be allowed to sit but will be
separated from those who are negative. They will have their writing materials
brought to them at quarantine facilities at their schools.”
He said there will be strict enforcement of SOPs in schools
to guarantee the safety of learners, teachers and staff.
“We took a leaf from the June examinations as well as from
the private schools, so we will strictly adhere to SOPs that were given to
schools.
“There will be adequate social distancing, screening,
sanitising and health officers deployed to schools will ensure that learners
and teachers are safe.”
In boarding schools, the Government is reviewing schools’
carrying capacities, inspecting the boarding facilities and training hostel
matrons, boarding masters and kitchen staff.
Acting Matabeleland North provincial medical director Dr
Munekayi Padingani said students who had returned positive results at John
Tallach were being released from quarantine.
“The students were asymptomatic, therefore, according to
procedures, they are discharged from quarantine after 10 days,” said Dr
Padingani.
“In this case, we were supposed to discharge them on
Thursday, however, there were some administrative issues that needed to be
resolved first.
“Out of the 184 who had tested positive, those who are not
sitting for examinations will be cleared to return home so that they do not
remain in the red zone. Those who are sitting for the exams will be cleared to
sit for the examinations before being tested when they return home.”
Matabeleland South provincial medical director Dr Rudo
Chikodzere said students from Matobo High had been cleared to sit for the
examinations.
“We have been clearing the cases in batches after they have
completed the 10-day quarantine process,” said Dr Chikodzere.
Zimsec board chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje said some
of the PPEs received from the National Pharmaceutical Company (Natpharm) in
September helped prepare for the examinations.
“We had the June examinations, which were a huge success,
and I think the November examinations will be better because of the boost we
received from Natpharm when schools reopened,” said Prof Mwenje.
“Whenever there are cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of
Health intervenes and they have been assisting us with managing cases of
students who test positive.
