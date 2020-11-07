COVID-19 CLAIMS SIX IN BYO IN ONE WEEK

THE continued increase in Covid-19 deaths in Bulawayo has pushed up the country’s fatality rate due to the disease to 2,9 percent, the highest in the region.
Fatality rate defines the proportion of people who die from
a specified disease among all individuals diagnosed. Although Zimbabwe’s cases
are lower than some countries like South Africa, authorities have raised a red
flag over the increase in the number of deaths with Bulawayo among the cities
that has seen regular fatalities from the disease.
From Monday to Friday last week, Bulawayo recorded six
deaths taking its tally to 62 out of the 250 deaths the country has recorded so
far.
Harare leads the number of deaths at 121 although the
capital city has seen a major decline in the number of deaths in the past
weeks.
Chief Co-ordinator to the National Response to Covid-19 Dr
Agnes Mahomva told Sunday News that although the number of overall cases and
active cases was down compared to other countries in the region, Zimbabwe was
in fact on top in the region in terms of fatality rate.
“The deaths in Bulawayo are a cause for concern to us all.
Our fatality rate stands at 2,9 percent, being very high, higher than all
countries in the region. While we have good recovery rates (94,2 percent) some
people who get Covid-19, go on to die. It’s just not good,” she said.
Although South Africa tops the number of Covid-19 cases in
the region at 734 175 and 19 749 deaths, its fatality rate is just 1,4 percent.
Botswana stands at two percent while Zambia is at 2,1
percent. Dr Mahomva said the high fatality rate could be because a number of
people in the country have underlying conditions such as hypertension as
reported by World Heath Organisation last week that 39 percent of both male and
females suffer from hypertension. Dr Mahomva also said the Government was
worried by new cases, which show that the country has not yet won the battle
against Covid-19.
“We continue to say we are getting new cases every day,
every week, they are fluctuating, when we are looking at the curve, we are on
the down side but as long as we continue to get new cases it’s a challenge.
They go up and down but the general trend is going down,” she said.
As of Friday, Zimbabwe had recorded two deaths, one from
Bulawayo, 27 new cases and eight new recoveries from Covid-19. Dr Mahomva said
collective action was needed for the elimination of Covid-19 and total
adherence of recommended measures.
“People need to stick to the recommenced measures, that is
our only salvation. The idea that there will be other big fancy intervention
that will save us while we are ignoring the very simple and yet scientifically
proven interventions is not good. Those who visit night spots must do so with
their masks on and practice social distancing. Owners also need to close at the
correct time, that will then amount to the new normal and we will not have the
virus continuing to spread,” she said.
Vice-President Kembo Mohadi yesterday told Sunday News in
an interview in Bulawayo that the nation must continue to take precautionary
and safety measures that have been prescribed by the health governing body.
VP Mohadi, who also chairs the inter-ministerial taskforce
on Covid-19, said it was everyone’s duty to play their part in practising
safety protocols that have been set aside to ensure the virus does not continue
to spread. Mpilo Central Hospital acting chief executive officer Professor
Solwayo Ngwenya said most deaths and transmissions in Bulawayo were coming from
the community.
“The new wave has taken route in the community. Most cases
are now almost all local cases. The number of deaths in the past three weeks is
alarming, worse than the last wave. People must listen to advice as now they
are ignoring our calls. This is at the wrong time as we face a greater risk
than before,” he said.
Prof Ngwenya said people must avoid meeting in enclosed
spaces like churches, funerals, weddings and crowding in parties, beer points,
night shopping at all costs. Sunday News
