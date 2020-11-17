COP RUN OVER BY FLEEING DRIVER

A policeman doing traffic enforcement duties near Simon Muzenda Street bus terminus (formerly Fourth Street) died after he was run over by a truck as he was trying to arrest the driver for picking up passenger at an undesignated place on Monday afternoon.
The policeman, whose name is still being withheld, was run
over by a Mitsubishi Canter around 3:30 pm.
It is alleged that the policeman confronted the driver who
then ran him over and he died on the spot. The driver then sped off and has not
yet been caught. Police have since launched a manhunt for the driver.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations are still in progress.
“The ZRP is appealing for information, which can lead to the
location and arrest of the driver and owner of a Mitsubishi Canter truck which
was pirating near Simon Muzenda Street on November 16, 2020 at around 3:30 pm.
“The motorist was picking up passengers in the middle of
the road when the police officer approached. He ran him over and he died on the
spot. The driver sped off after the incident. Anyone with information
pertaining to this matter should report at any nearest police station,” he
said.
n August 2017, a 49-year-old policeman died after he was
knocked down by a haulage truck along the Chegutu-Chinhoyi Road while attending
to his vehicle that had been involved in a road traffic accident.
The policeman was in the company of his brother who was
seriously injured when they were hit by the truck at the 89km peg along the
road.
Meanwhile a pedestrian was knocked down by a Toyota Granvia
that was travelling along the Harare-Bulawayo Road around 6 pm on Thursday last
week.
The driver took the pedestrian to Shangani Hospital and
dumped him at the entrance. The pedestrian was admitted but his condition
deteriorated and he died the following day after being transferred to Mpilo
Hospital.
In a similar case, a 28-year-old man was struck and killed
by a car as he was crossing Greystone Way in Morningside, Bulawayo around 6:25
pm on Thursday last week.
“The motorist who was driving a greenish blue truck, AAC
9290 did not stop after the accident. Police are looking for the drivers in
both incidents,” Asst Comm Nyathi.
Police in Bulawayo are also investigating a case of murder
where a man’s body was found at Ascot Race Course last Thursday. Post-mortem
results indicate that the victim was murdered.
Police are appealing for information that can assist with
investigations. Herald
