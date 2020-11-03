COP ARRESTED FOR BEDDING FORM THREE PUPIL

Tinashe Mangwana, a cop with ZRP and stationed at Sadza Growth Point in Chikomba has been arrested for allegeldy having sex with a 15-year-old girl doing Form 3 at a local school.

Mangwana is expected to appear before Magistrate Fadzai Mutombeni on November 10, 2020.

The intercourse came after the two developed a relationship. It is the State case that sometime in September 2020 Mangwana proposed love to the complainant through chats on the phone and the two fell in love.

Sometime during the same month, they sent each other messages and agreed to meet at the growth point.

Mangwana drove a commuter omnibus to the meeting point and thereafter the two parked in a bush where the accused fondled the juvenile’s breasts and removed her trousers and underwear. He had protected sexual intercourse with her from the car seat.

They had another sexual encounter again at the same venue and in the same vehicle days later. Masvingo Mirror