CIVIL SERVANTS TO START GETTING BONUSES

THE Government will next week start paying the first batch of civil servants their annual bonus together with their November salaries as it continues to meet its obligations to its workforce.
Since President Mnangagwa came into power in 2017, the
Government has never failed to pay its workers the annual bonus on time. Public
Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima told Sunday
News in an interview that the first batch will get their money together with
the November salaries next week.
Although he did not state who will constitute the first
batch, Sunday News understands that soldiers, police and teachers will be the
first to receive the money. The other batch will get their bonus in December to
ensure that every civil servant is paid the 13th cheque before the Christmas
holiday.
“Government is committed to addressing the civil servants
remuneration concerns. Teachers have been saying that they are incapacitated
but we have raised their salaries by at least 70 percent which will then see
them earning between $15 000 and $18 000 from around $3 000. Initially we gave
them a 40-percent increment and topped up another 20 percent during the
negotiations with the National Joint Negotiation Council (NJNC). We then
awarded teachers another 10 percent increment. So now teachers are getting at
least $15 000.
“As Government we are also committed to paying civil
servants bonuses starting in November. Some of the civil servants will, however,
receive it in December but I can assure you that we will pay all the civil
servants bonuses before Christmas. This shows our sincerity as Government,”
said Prof Mavima.
On the issue of salary review, Prof Mavima said the
Government was awaiting the response from Apex Council after it tabled its
proposal on civil servants’ salaries in the Tuesday (last week) meeting.
“We had a meeting with the representatives of the civil
servants. We proposed new salaries to them. The Apex Council requested for an
adjournment of the meeting so that they would update their constituencies of
the new developments and salary proposals. We are now awaiting feedback from
them then we can implement,” he said.
Apex Council chairperson Mrs Cecelia Alexander said they
were still briefing their constituencies of the outcome of the meeting so that
they map the way forward.
The Government met civil servants’ representatives on
Tuesday where it offered civil servants a 60 percent salary increase which will
see the least paid employee getting $13 590 with effect from 1 November 2020.
The majority of teachers are expected to get $15 600 after being awarded an
additional $517 Covid-19 allowance.
The Government has indicated that it remains committed to
the welfare of its employees in more than monetary terms. Since June this year,
the Government has been paying its workers US$75 allowances, and pensioners
US$30 to cushion them against economic challenges aggravated by Covid-19. The
allowance has been extended to next month. Sunday Mail
