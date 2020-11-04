CIVIL SERVANTS REJECT 20% PAY HIKE, DEMAND FOREX SALARIES

CIVIL servants yesterday rejected government’s additional 20% salary offer that would have seen the highest paid worker getting $16 430 per month.
The disgruntled civil servants have been demanding a salary
hike to match the rate of inflation and cushion them against the harsh economic
environment, with teachers demanding at least US$520, but government has shot
down demands for United States dollar-based salaries.
Government last month offered its restive workers a 40%
hike and converted the US$75 COVID-19 allowance introduced in June this year to
be part of their monthly salary, but civil servants insist that the increase is
not enough given the country’s hyperinflationary environment.
Apex Council, the umbrella body for all public service
unions, confirmed that yesterday’s conditions of service meeting with
government had ended in a stalemate. The Apex Council said it would now consult
its members on the way forward.
Apex Council spokesperson David Dzatsunga, however, refused
to give details of the meeting, referring NewsDay to a statement issued after
the deliberations.
Part of the statement read: “The much-awaited National
Joint Negotiating Council meeting where the government was expected to feedback
and move significantly on the cost of living adjustment for civil servants has
been finally held on November 3, 2020.
“In the previous meeting, the government had made an offer
of 40% of the total package and today increased it by a further 20% of the
current earnings of an individual. This new offer is to be with effect from
November 1, 2020.”
However, the workers, who are earning way below the poverty
datum line, rejected the offer saying it did not address their incapacitation.
“The workers side flatly rejected the offer for falling
short of addressing the incapacitation of civil servants. However, the workers’
side asked for an adjournment to tomorrow for a feedback to its full council
and its constituency on the way forward (concerning) the said offer and expects
to meet the government this week for workers’ position,” the statement further
read.
The new offer would see B1 workers getting $13 590, C5
earning $14 105, D1 getting $15 077, while E1, would be the highest paid
workers, who are earning $16 430.
Workers in grade D, where most education personnel belong
to, have been awarded a special COVID-19 allowance of 10% of basic salary that
translates to $517.
Government has been trying to address the plight of its
workers, but all its offers so far have not satisfied the restive civil
servants. Teachers said they remained incapacitated.
Recently, government extended an equivalent of US$500 as
funeral assistance for its underpaid civil servants who would have passed on. Teachers
downed tools in September ahead of the reopening of schools for examination
classes.
Schools reopened for another batch of students on Monday
last week, amid reports that most schools were being manned by heads and senior
masters as the majority of teachers stayed away citing incapacitation.
The prolonged teachers strike, which saw the teacher unions
issuing joint statements, is, however, under threat after the country’s largest
teachers’ union, Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association (Zimta), “Nicodemously” met
President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday last week, where they agreed on a US$320
minimum wage down from US$520 albeit without the knowledge of other unions.
However, Zimta has hit back at its counterparts, describing
the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) and the Amalgamated Rural
Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) as failures in representing teachers’
grievances during negotiations.
The teachers’ unions had made a joint request to meet
Mnangagwa over teachers’ remuneration, but Zimta reportedly secretly met
Mnangagwa.
In a statement, Zimta reaffirmed its commitment to serve
the interests of the teachers, describing Artuz and the PTUZ as “briefcase
teachers’ unions-cum-political parties whose main agenda was to drag Zimta’s
name into the mud”.
Teachers unions remain divided on the way forward amid
accusations and counter-accusations of selling out. Newsday
