CHIWENGA ORDER : 50 HRE HOSP NURSES QUIT

The military approach used by VP Constantino Chiwenga to deal with nurses’ strike fell flat at Sally Mugabe Hospital in Harare on Wednesday when 50 nurses served with suspension letters responded by immediately tendering their resignations.

Faced with a catastrophic situation where one ward was left with two nurses, authorities stopped the process and withdrew all the suspension letters.

The Mirror has it on good authority that there were 120 nurses who were supposed to be suspended from the institution. It alarmed hospital management when all those who received suspension letters resigned within a few hours.

Nurses were followed up on the phone and told that the suspensions were withdrawn. Government has threatened to dismiss all nurses and replace them with medical staff from the Zimbabwe National Army but there is a lot of skepticism about their capability and standards. Masvingo Mirror