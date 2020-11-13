BUSINESSMAN NABBED OVER $145M LAUNDERING CHARGES

PROMINENT Mutare businessman — Mr Simbarashe Charamba — his wife and four directors of his company are facing money laundering charges involving more than $145 million.
The couple which runs Family First Choice shop situated in
Mutare’s central business district was picked up by detectives from Harare on
Wednesday morning.
Charamba’s wife, Georgina Kabanda, Felix Chikuse and the
businessman’s sisters — Rudo, Vimbai and Shumirai — who constitute the
company’s board of directors, were nabbed for contravening Sections 8 (i) of
the Money Laundering Act.
They spent Wednesday night in police holding cells and were
on Thursday morning taken to Harare for further investigations and prosecution
before the courts. Transactions worth $145 754 628 are being investigated.
National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi, said he was unaware of the arrests. “I haven’t received that report
yet, but as soon as I get something, I will let you know,” he said.
However, detectives privy to the case told The Manica Post
that the investigating team received several tip-offs that the businessman was
involved in illegal foreign currency dealings at his complex.
“Investigations were carried out and it was discovered that
money was being laundered using the banking systems, whereby customers brought
foreign currency and had money transferred into their accounts at rates above
the prescribed official ones. Civil servants also came and swiped their nostro
savings and were either given cash or groceries at rates above the prescribed
ones.
“These people had the guts to advertise their illegal
dealings via social media platforms for months. The investigating teams are in
possession of documentary evidence that shows the transactions and the amounts
involved,” said one of the investigation officers who requested anonymity
citing protocol. Manica Post
