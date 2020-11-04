BUSHIRI, WIFE GRANTED BAIL

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri, his wife Mary and co-accused have been granted bail in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary have been granted bail of R200 000 each with strict conditions.

As part of the bail condition Bushiri and his wife have to hand in their title deed for their property in Centurion as a guarantee.

They are also not allowed to make any comments in their church services about witnesses, the prosecution team and those involved in the case. Bushiri and his wife are facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering.

The other accused in the matter Landiwe Ntlokwana got bail of R100 000 Mudolo Zethu was given bail of R20 000.

All of the accused have to report at a nearby police station on Monday and Friday between 6am and 6pm.

“Accused number four and five (the Bushiris) are barred from travelling anywhere else in the republic of South Africa. They can only travel within Gauteng and North West province until the case is finalized,” said magistrate Thandi Theledi. Sowetan