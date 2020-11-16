BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION ENDS IN TRAGEDY

IN celebrating life, people are actually losing it, as events of the past two weeks have shown.
Tragedy is striking in the euphoria of celebrating
birthdays and a week after businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure died in a car
crash, four people died in similar circumstances when a Mercedes Benz collided
head-on with a BMW near Kariba Airport.
Police identified the deceased as Fortunate Dandajene (47),
Jeremiah Matimbe (50), Charcels Mandebvu (50) and Corporal Patience Ganni (31)
of the Zimbabwe National Army.
It emerged yesterday that occupants of the Merc were
celebrating the birthday of a female colleague. They are said to have bought
some beers at Nyamhunga Shopping Centre before heading for Airport Bar, about
four kilometres away.
According to sources close to the happenings, prior to the
tragic accident in which three people were burnt beyond recognition, the
birthday girl, only identified as Irene, did not join her colleagues after
indicating that she wanted to attend to something else before joining them.
The other three then decided to go to the Airport Bar
intending to pick up Irene later for the celebrations.
Tragedy struck along the way as the driver of the vehicle
failed to negotiate a curve near the 62km peg along the Kariba-Makuti Road. T-shirts
for the birthday girl had been made to brand the event.
The driver drove for about 75 metres on the right side of
the road, at least 30 metres of which were on the road verges, before being
involved in a head-on collision with the oncoming BMW vehicle.
Vehicle parts were scattered at the scene, with some of them
falling about 30 metres from the point of impact. Police spokesperson Assistant
Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations into the accident were ongoing.
“We are still conducting investigations into what could
have caused the accident, but preliminary
findings point to speeding as the driver failed to negotiate a curve,”
he said.
The injured three are reportedly in a stable condition and
are admitted at Kariba District Hospital. Herald
