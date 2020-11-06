BHEBHE TAKES ON KHUPE

BATTLELINES have been drawn ahead of the MDC-T extraordinary congress scheduled for month-end with party leader Thokozani Khupe’s top ally Abednico Bhebhe throwing his hat into the ring to challenge for the presidency.

Khupe and Bhebhe’s fight for control of the opposition party was triggered by the court challenge by members of the 2014 MDC-T structures, Gilbert Kagodora and Nason Mamuse, who filed a High Court application to force Khupe to release key information about the congress which will choose a leader to replace party founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai who died in 2018.

Bhebhe chose to side with Kagodora and Mamuse, which angered Khupe.

An MDC-T standing committee meeting recommended Bhebhe’s suspension. Bhebhe confirmed yesterday that he would contest against Khupe, four other candidates who include interim chairman Morgen Komichi, secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora and Elias Mudzuri at the congress which is scheduled to take place before November 30.

“Yes, its true I am contesting for the party presidency at the forthcoming extraordinary congress,” Bhebhe said.

Asked how he would take part in the elections when he was on suspension, Bhebhe said: “Just know that I am contesting and leave it there.”

Party spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni could not be reached for comment. The party is set to hold an extraordinary congress after it was ordered by the Supreme Court to elect a leader to replace Tsvangirai.

The Supreme Court had initially directed that the extraordinary congress be held within 90 days of the order that was delivered on March 31.

However, coronavirus restrictions hindered the holding of the congress. Newsday